JD-U MLA alleges sub-inspector of abusing, files complaint

Patna, April 11 : The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA from Gopalpur constituency in Bhagalpur Narendra Kumar Neeraj, popularly known as Gopal Mandal, has filed a complaint against sub-inspector of Ismailpur police station alleging him of assaulting innocent labourers and behaving inappropriately with him.

Maldal told IANS that he has filed the complaint with the district SP and DIG to suspend the errant sub-inspector named Mani Ram.

“The incident appeared a week ago when Mani Ram went to Ismailpur village and stopped the labourers to work on farms. He also assaulted them. When I got to know about the incident, I called him to clarify the ground on which he stopped them to work and assaulted them,” Mandal said.

“He dared me of doing whatever I could while threatening me that he has recorded the conversation. His behaviour was very rude. I had filed a complaint with the the DIG, SP and other senior officers during weekly law and order meeting of the district and asked them to take stringent action against the alleged officer,” Mandal said.

“I have also informed the CMO and DGP about the incident and urged them to take action against such officers,” Mandal added.

Mandal is one of those MLAs who is vocal against his own government and administration.