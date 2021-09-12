JD(S) is likely to support Congress in Gulbarga Municipal Corporation

Bengaluru: Giving shock to the ruling BJP, the Janata Dal (S) in Karnataka has decided to go along with the Congress to select its candidate as mayor in Gulbarga Municipal Corporation.

Fearing horse trading the JD(S) has called its elected candidates to Bengaluru and shifted them in a resort.

The Congress has won 27 seats out of 55 seats in the Corporation and emerged as a largest party. The BJP with 23 seats has come second. The JD (S) with 4 seats emerged as kingmaker. One Independent candidate has also won the election.

It was speculated that the BJP with the help of 4 JD (S) members will come to the power in the Corporation but it was not to be so.

It is said that Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge has personally phoned the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

HD Deve Gowda had called party MLS meeting on Monday where it is likely to announce support for the Congress.

This decision of Janata Dal will also pave the way for Janata Dal and the Congress coalition in the coming assembly election in 2023.

Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy said that they will respect the wishes of the people.

Deve Gowda informed that both Mallikarjun Kharge and the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have spoken to him to seek his support.

To capture power in Gulbarga Municipal Corporation has become a prestige issue for Khadge and Bommai.

