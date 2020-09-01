JDU cancels app launch, CM to address virtual rally on Sept 7

By News Desk 1 Updated: 2nd September 2020 4:08 am IST
Patna, Sep 2 : Following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, the Janata Dal United (JDU) cancelled the launch of its app, JDUlive.com, which was scheduled for September 2, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary said.

“We have cancelled the program due to the sudden demise of our former President. The virtual rally of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also been postponed and now he will address the rally of September 7,” Chaudhary said.

He said an expert team of JDU IT cell is working hard on the app and the trial run of the app is currently underway. Everything is being supervised by Water Resource Minister Sanjay Jha.

“We have asked our workers to install this app before September 7 in a bid to reach out to maximum people in the state. We are expecting more than 10 lakh people to witness this virtual rally of CM,” the minister said.

“Besides this app, JDU will also use other digital platforms like Facebook Live, WhatsApp, YouTube etc. to with around 31 lakh voters across the state,” Chaudhary said.

The party workers have been asked to connect with 20,000 digital users in each of 69 constituencies of JDU along with 10,000 users in each seat in the remaining 172 constituencies belonging to sitting MLAs of other parties.

