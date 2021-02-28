JD(U)-RJD rift widens ahead of Bengal polls

Patna, Feb 28 : Differences have emerged between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal beginning March 27.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule on Friday.

JD(U) leader and Bengal in-charge Ghulam Rasool Balyawi lashed out at RJD after it claimed that the JD(U)’s Bengal wing will soon merge with the party.

Balyawi said: “Jiske ghar shishe ke hote hai woh dusro par patthar nahi fekte (People living in glasshouses shouldn’t throw stones at others.”

The JD(U) leader further said that the RJD should keep its own house intact.

His reaction came after Bhai Virendra of the RJD and another leader of the party claimed that the entire JD(U) unit in West Bengal will merge with the RJD before the Assembly polls.

Virendra said that prominent JD(U) leaders are likely to meet RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav soon.

Meanwhile, senior RJD leaders — Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak — are campaigning in West Bengal.

“We do not believe in breaking parties. But anyone is welcome to join our party,” Balyawi said.

