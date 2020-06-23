Jeddah Airport: Train service inside terminal started

Jeddah: Jeddah Airport started train service for the transportation of passengers inside the terminal. The train transports passengers from check-in zone to international travel lounges zone and vice versa. The length of the track is 1000 meters.

Time to travel between two stations

Train takes 85 seconds to travel between two stations. The maximum waiting timing for passenger on station is 170 seconds.

Great Move in Jeddah Airport | Free Train Service in King Abdulaziz Airport Jeddah |

Giving details of the service, Director General of King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA), Issam Noor said that the train has air condition, radio and information systems, fire alarm system etc.

Emergency exits

He further said that such service is only available in a few advanced international airports.

For the safety of passengers, emergency exits have been placed on the train.