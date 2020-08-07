Jeddah: Patient steals ambulance to escape from hospital

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 7th August 2020 4:32 pm IST
Ambulance
Representational Image

Jeddah: A man stole an ambulance to escape from a hospital in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

When the medics were preoccupied with another patient inside the hospital, the man who is believed to be psychologically ill, escaped from the hospital. The man seized the ambulance and drove it. Security guards tried to stop him but in vain. Later he was stopped in the vicinity after hospital officials reported the incident to security agencies.

According to Saudi newspapers the man stole a hospital ambulance while its medics were busy handing over a patient. A video of the incident was also posted online. It shows a man in the driving seat of a Red Crescent ambulance purportedly in a Saudi hospital while guards try in vain to stop him before the vehicle speeds off.

