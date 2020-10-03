JEE Advanced results date announced

By SameerUpdated: 3rd October 2020 9:42 pm IST
Inter first and second-year results now announced

New Delhi: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 that was conducted for the admissions to various IITs will be released on 5th October.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the exam.

Who wrote JEE Advanced exam?

Top 2.5 lakh students who have appeared JEE Mains were eligible to write JEE Advanced exam.

This year, the exam was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on 27th September.

Steps to download JEE Advanced results

  1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced (click here).
  2. Enter credentials after clicking on the link for the results of the exam.
  3. Finally, the result will appear on the screen that can be downloaded or printed.
READ:  Badou Jack offers prayer with Mike Tyson, shares video

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SameerUpdated: 3rd October 2020 9:42 pm IST
Back to top button