JEE Advanced results date announced

New Delhi: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 that was conducted for the admissions to various IITs will be released on 5th October.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the exam.

Who wrote JEE Advanced exam?

Top 2.5 lakh students who have appeared JEE Mains were eligible to write JEE Advanced exam.

This year, the exam was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on 27th September.

Steps to download JEE Advanced results

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced (click here). Enter credentials after clicking on the link for the results of the exam. Finally, the result will appear on the screen that can be downloaded or printed.