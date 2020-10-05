JEE Advanced results declared, two Telugu’s listed in CRL

By Mohammed HussainPublished: 5th October 2020 6:30 pm IST
JEE Mains exam date
Representational Photo

Hyderabad:  Two Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) students cracked the  Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam, whose results were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) , on Monday. This year, amid the ongoing coronavirus  pandemic, 6.35 lakh students wrote the exam out of the total 8.58 lakh applicants. 

Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone toppedthe exam by scoring 352 out of 396 marks. The two students from Andhra Pradesh who cracked the exam are Landa Jitendra (first rank holder from OBC category) and Gangula Bhuvan Reddy, who came second in CRL. In  the  female category, Kanishka Mittal bagged AIR- 17 in the CRL, by scoring 315 marks out of 396. 

The counselling 2020 process for admission in all the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government funded technical institutes, which grant admission on the basis of JEE Advanced score,ad is scheduled to begin from tomorrow, October 6.

The IIT-Delhi has not yet released top 100 rankers list, stay tuned for further updates. 

