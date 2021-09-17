JEE Main 2021: 17 students of TMREIS clear the exam

Hyderabad: Seventeen students of Telangana Minority Residential Education Institution (TMREIS) have cleared the IIT entrance exam JEE Mains with a good percentile.

The secretary TMREIS Shafiullah said that the professional development program was launched in 12 junior colleges of TMREIS for minority students to clear the JEE Mains exam.

Special coaching centers were set up in TMREIS Barkas College for boys and another for girls in Ibrahimpatnam where the students were given coaching facilities.

Due to these extensive coaching facilities, 17 students cleared the exam among them Mohammed Junaid obtained 93.5%, Abdul Mueed 86.5% and G. Thirumal got 84.5%.

All these successful students belonged to extremely poor families who will be able to take admission in IIT now.

The Minority Welfare Minister K Ishwar congratulated the successful students and TMREIS and thanked the Telangana Chief Minister for his initiative which is bearing fruits now.

The Telangana government advisor A K Khan also congratulated the students and their parents and praised the efforts made by TMRIES staff.

B Shafiullah said the successful students will be guided to take admissions in the country’s prestigious colleges.