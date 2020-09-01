JEE main begins across India with COVID-19 precautions

The NEET(National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) will take place on September 13

By Mansoor Updated: 1st September 2020 12:54 pm IST
New Delhi: A student undergoes thermal screening as she enters an examination centre to appear for the JEE 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

 New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) has begun with precautions amid COVID-19 on Tuesday, despite protests by Opposition parties and some students.

Before entering the exam halls, the temperature of students was checked and sanitisers were also given to them in Delhi.

Kolkata: A students wearing face shield, masks and gloves waits to enter an examination centre to appear for the JEE entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI01-09-2020_000039B)
Kolkata: A student undergoes thermal screening as she enters an examination centre to appear for the JEE entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

“I am carrying my sanitiser and I had also undergone a temperature check,” said Pranjal while speaking to ANI outside his examination centre at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School in Vivek Vihar in New Delhi.

New Delhi: A student undergoes thermal screening as she enters an examination centre to appear for the JEE 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Even in Kolkata, candidates appearing for the exam were seen standing in queues while abiding by the social distancing norm at TCS Gitobitan.

READ:  Cannot promote students without holding final year exams, says SC

In Gorakhpur as well, announcements were being made for the candidates to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of COVID 19 spread.

In Kaluchal Chenab College of Education in Jammu, the candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam were standing at a distance for the temperature check and had covered their faces with a mask to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

While JEE has been held today, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test will take place on September 13.

https://twitter.com/SyedSab16211535/status/1300679254909181954
Source: ANI
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close