JEE main: Two Telangana students score 100 percentile twice

Hyderabad: It is a dream of any student aspiring to take admission in engineering to merely crack JEE exam. There are some students who top this exam.

Two students of Telangana J Venkat Aditya and M Adarsh Reddy have topped the JEE Main Exam not once but twice. Both of them not only topped the JEE Main exam but also obtained 100% marks in the exam held in March.

Even after that, both these students wrote the exams once again in July for practice and obtained full marks.

These students are aspiring to take admission in IIT Mumbai and hence they are preparing for IIT entrance, JEE advanced Exam.

“I joined in the third session. I wanted to see where I stand in my preparation,” Adarsh said. Adarsh Reddy had written JE Exam thrice and obtained 99.99 marks in February and 100 out of 100 marks in exams held in March and July. He will be the first engineer in his family as his father is a surgeon and his mother is a gynecologist.

As for Venkat Aditya, the attempt in July was more like a mock test. He said that he is very impressed with his father who is a software engineer and his mother who is a housewife.

Aditya attempted the exam thrice and obtained 99.99 percent in February and 100 out of 100 marks in March and July.

Both of them give credit to NCERT books for their success. They said that they study 8 to 10 hours daily and started preparing for JEE exams right from the XI standard.