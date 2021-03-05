JEE Mains 2021: Results likely to be released on Mar 7

New Delhi: The result of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2021 for the admission into engineering colleges is likely to be released on Sunday.

According to a report in India Today, the date of February session examination is March 7 as per the examination calendar updates by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Once released, the results can be viewed on the official website of NTA (click here).

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can also check the cutoff marks of the last year.

Last year’s cutoff marks as reported by India today are as follow:

General Category: 90.3765335 Economically Weaker Sections: 70.2435518 Other Backward Class: 72.8887969 Scheduled Castes: 50.1760245 Scheduled Tribes: 39.0696101 People with Disability: 0.0618524

Earlier, NTA has released answer key and question papers of the JEE Mains 2021 February session.

The registration process for the next session i.e., March is currently going on. Candidates who are interested to appear in the examination in the March session can apply online on the NTA website.