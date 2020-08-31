JEE mains exams in Sept, SC rejects students plea

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 are scheduled to begin from tomorrow – September 1, 2020. The April examinations were delayed and would now be conducted between September 1 and September 6.

As many as 8.67 lakh candidates have registered for the examination. Due to coronavirus pandemic, National Testing Agency has revised the list of items that are allowed inside the examination centre.

Students are also advised to carefully go through the instructions that have been shared by the NTA on the JEE Main 2020 admit cards. This year, due to the pandemic, NTA has released a 4 page admit card, which also includes a declaration form. Candidates are required to fill the form carefully and carry it along with the admit card to the centre.

Carrying government ID like Aadhar Card, Passport, Drivers License, etc. along with a ball pen is a must. Every students must have a 50 ml bottle of Personal hand sanitizer.

Transparent water bottle would also be allowed inside.

Dismissing the petitions, the Supreme Court had said that the career of students “cannot be put under jeopardy for long”.

“Life has to go on. Life has to move ahead. Precious year of students cannot be wasted,” the court had then observed.

According to the public notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from 1 to 6 September, while NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled for 13 September.

The review petition was filed by West Bengal Labour and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon, Rajasthan Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, Chhattisgarh’s Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, and Maharashtra Education Minister Uday R. Samant.