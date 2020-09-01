JEE Mains Maths: Students find the section lengthy

By Sameer Published: 1st September 2020 10:29 pm IST
university exams
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Students who appeared in JEE Mains exam said that the maths section was lengthy. However, they said that the questions of aptitude, drawing and planning sections were easy.

JEE Mains maths consume time

One of the students said that four to five questions took more than the normal time.

Another students said that although, the examination was easy compared to earlier session, questions in math section were lengthy.

In Telangana State, JEE Mains were conducted at 27 centers. The examinations were conducted in two sessions, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19: Precautionary measures

At the examination centers, authorities provided face masks to students. Physical distancing norms were also followed at the centers.

“I faced no problem. They had made all proper arrangements and guided the students,” said a candidate who wrote the exam at a centre in LB Nagar in Hyderabad.

Students had reached the centres two hours before the exam. There were tense moments for a few who arrived late at a couple of centres in Hyderabad.

Inconvenience

Some parents complained that they had to cover a 40-50 km distance to reach the centres.

Parents, who accompanied the students, said they had a tough time in reaching the centres as the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) has still not resumed operations while metro services remained suspended.

JEE Mains exam in TS, AP

For JEE (Main) 72,681 students have registered in Andhra Pradesh and 67,319 in Telangana.

The COVID-19 scare led to 35 per cent dip in registrations for JEE compared to the first phase held in January. Every year, the exam is held in two phases – January and April and the best score is taken into consideration for admission.

In January, 1,29,100 students had appeared in the exam in Andhra Pradesh while 1,00,129 students had written the test in Telangana.

