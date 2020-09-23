Jeff Bezos to open first nonprofit preschool in October

San Francisco, Sep 23 : Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will open his first nonprofit preschool for underserved children in October.

Overseen by Bezos’ $2 billion philanthropic endeavour, the Day One Fund, the first “Bezos Academy” in a network of high-quality, full-scholarship Montessori-inspired preschools will be located in Des Moines, Washington, the world’s richest person said in an Instagram post.

“This one in Des Moines, WA, is the first of many free preschools that we’ll be opening for underserved children,” he said.

The preschool will offer year-round programming, five days a week, for children 3-5 years old, Bezos Day One Fund said on its website, adding that admissions will prioritise low income families.

The Bezos Day One Fund launched with a $2 billion commitment to focus on making meaningful and lasting impacts in funding existing non-profits that help families experiencing homelessness, and creating a network of new, non-profit tier-one preschools in low-income communities.

While the Day 1 Families Fund supports organisations that help families, the Day 1 Academies Fund focuses on Montessori-inspired preschools in underserved communities.

The fund considers a wide range of data, including income levels, participation in free and reduced-cost meal programmes, and gaps in access to licensed childcare providers in selecting communities for its preschools.

“We also look for local organisations and businesses that understand the needs of their community members and are excited about the prospect of hosting a tuition-free, high-quality preschool in their neighbourhood,” it added.

