Jehangir or Jehlaluddin? Saif-Kareena brutally trolled for second son’s name

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their second child in February this year, have named their newborn as ‘Jeh Ali Khan’. This was confirmed by Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor.

Meaning of Jeh

According to Indian Express report, ‘Jeh’ is a Parsi name and it means ‘to come’. Kashish Parashar, astrologer, numerologist and palm reader, tells the news portal, “It is a very nice and positive name; the name means that the baby would bring a lot of joy in their life and the world.”

Taimur Ali Khan name controversy

Remember how people brutally trolled Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for naming their first son Taimur Ali Khan? They are now trolling their second son’s name Jeh Ali Khan.

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif courted controversy in 2016 for naming their firstborn after an invader. Reportedly Taimur was inspired by Timur – the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398.

However, the couple denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

Kareena, Saif trolled again!

Now, it seems like the name of their second child has too irked the troll who took over Twitter and began backlashing the Bollywood couple in numerous ways. From wondering if Jeh is short for Jehangir or Jehlaluddin to giving their weird opinions regarding the name, people are leaving no chance to criticise the couple.

“I’m 101% sure Saif and Kareena wanted to name their second kid Jehangir but didn’t want backlash they faced for Taimur so just shortened it to Jeh.” “Jehlalludin is the the full name,” another user wrote.

I'm 101% sure Saif and Kareena wanted to name their second kid Jehangir but didn't want backlash they faced for Taimur so just shortened it to Jeh. — PJ (@Real_Ganduman) July 10, 2021

Jehlalludin is the the full name — Papaji (@Papavidhayakhai) July 9, 2021

Aurangjeb rakh lete babar tipu khilji kitne hee naam the mugalo ke — Sunita (@Sunita99181341) July 9, 2021

इसका नाम लैमूर रख दो — जय भोलेनाथ (@harharshambhoo) July 9, 2021

Saif and Kareena announced their second baby name as "Jeh" as per my opinion it's short of "JEHAAD" — Mohit Rana (@mohitsre) July 11, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂 mans name is going to be Jeh Ali Khan 😂😂😂 oh wait it may be short for Jehangir or something lols — 🌼 (@_AK26x) July 9, 2021

JEH SHORT FORM OF JEHADI? — Tan Tri #AAPasurMardini (@Tan_Tripathi) July 10, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in 2012, welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and second son in February 2021.