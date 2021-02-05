JeM overground worker deported from Qatar, held at Delhi airport

By IANS|   Published: 5th February 2021 3:02 pm IST
Mewat-based gang member arrested in Delhi

Srinagar, Feb 5 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested an overground worker of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed at the Delhi airport when he landed there after deportation from Qatar, officials said.

Munib Sofi, hailing from Bijbehara in south Kashmir, was allegedly working with Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai, who was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last year.

“The Kulgam police arrested wanted JeM overground worker Munib Sofi from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital,” police said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 5th February 2021 3:02 pm IST
Back to top button