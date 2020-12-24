JeM terror module busted in Kashmir, 6 held

Srinagar, Dec 23 : The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the army and the CRPF have busted a terror network of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral in Pulwama district and Sangam in Anantnag district and arrested six persons, officials said on on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Larow Tral, Umer Jabar Dar of Wagad Tral, Suhail Ahmad Bhat of Dogripora Awantipora, Sameer Ahmad Lone of Darganiegund Tral, and Mohd Amin Khan and Rafiq Ahmad Khan, both residents of Handoora Tral.

“Incriminating materials, including explosive substance, have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their role and complicity in other terror crimes,” the police said.

The police added that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested terror associates were in contact with Pakistani handlers and had targeted security forces by lobbing grenades on the in the recent past.

“They were also involved in putting up threatening posters for election boycott in the Tral area,” the police said.

A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.