Jessica Alba shares self care-session with kids

Washington D.C.: American actor Jessica Alba practised some much-needed self-care along with her kids on Sunday morning (local time), amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared how she and her kids, 11-year-old Honor Marie Warren, 8-year-old Haven Garner Warren and 2-year-old Hayes Alba Warren stayed busy, but relaxed at home by clicking lot of cute selfies, face and eye masks and playing around with a bunch other beauty products.

The ‘Mechanic Resurrection’ star shared a video on Instagram featuring her and her two daughters enjoying the skincare session.

The trio applied a few goodies from Honest Beauty to their skin, including what appeared to be the 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask and the Prime and Perfect Mask. They were also seen applying fancy-looking gold eye masks to their lids.

As all three also posed for selfies with their masks and spa-like headbands, baby Hayes could be seen in the background.

The ‘Honey’ star captioned her video clip as, “#selfcare at home,” #stayhealthy #st-ayhome.”

The beauty mogul and her look-alike daughter Haven showed off their dancing skills on Tik Tok, last weekend.

The actor captioned the post as, “Just over here doing @tiktok while staying inside. Havie was creative director on this one.”

Source: ANI

