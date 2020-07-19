Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake reportedly welcome second child

Posted By Neha Last Updated: 19th July 2020 10:01 pm IST
Jessica Biel

Washington D.C.: American actor Jessica Biel and singer-actor Justin Timberlake welcomed their second child earlier this week after the pair managed to keep their pregnancy a secret.

According to Page Six, with the help of the pandemic, which saw the couple holed up in Montana with five-year-old son Silas, and some creative social media posts, 38-year-old Biel and Timberlake, kept the baby-to-be under wraps for months.

The famous pair, who have not been photographed in public since March, avoided posting any full-length snaps of Biel on social media during the later stages of the pregnancy.

Biel gave birth earlier this week, a friend confirmed to the Daily Mail.
Representatives for Biel and Timberlake did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close