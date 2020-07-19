Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake reportedly welcome second child

Washington D.C.: American actor Jessica Biel and singer-actor Justin Timberlake welcomed their second child earlier this week after the pair managed to keep their pregnancy a secret.

According to Page Six, with the help of the pandemic, which saw the couple holed up in Montana with five-year-old son Silas, and some creative social media posts, 38-year-old Biel and Timberlake, kept the baby-to-be under wraps for months.

The famous pair, who have not been photographed in public since March, avoided posting any full-length snaps of Biel on social media during the later stages of the pregnancy.

Biel gave birth earlier this week, a friend confirmed to the Daily Mail.

Representatives for Biel and Timberlake did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Source: ANI