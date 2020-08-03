Jewelery of Covid victim stolen, kin lodge case against hospital

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 6:27 pm IST
Image for representation

Hyderabad: The son of a woman who died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Banjara Hills has lodged a theft complaint against the hospital. The complaint with Banjara Hills police stated that valuable ornaments of the woman who died due to Covid-19 were allegedly stolen a few days ago while she was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The family approached the police on Sunday and made a complaint. On the basis of complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case of theft against some unknown persons working at a private hospital in Banjara Hills.

Police revealed that a 75 year-old woman, a resident of King Koti, was admitted to the hospital on July 22. She had Covid-19 symptoms. Three days later she died while undergoing treatment, following which the body was later shifted from the hospital to the crematorium for final rites.

The family members of the woman told the police that the woman was wearing a diamond studded ring and jewellery when she was brought to the hospital. However, when asked about the ornaments following her death, the hospital authorities denied the woman was wearing anything.

The police booked a case and began investigations.

Categories
Crime in Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close