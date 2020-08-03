Jewelery of Covid victim stolen, kin lodge case against hospital

Hyderabad: The son of a woman who died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Banjara Hills has lodged a theft complaint against the hospital. The complaint with Banjara Hills police stated that valuable ornaments of the woman who died due to Covid-19 were allegedly stolen a few days ago while she was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The family approached the police on Sunday and made a complaint. On the basis of complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case of theft against some unknown persons working at a private hospital in Banjara Hills.

Police revealed that a 75 year-old woman, a resident of King Koti, was admitted to the hospital on July 22. She had Covid-19 symptoms. Three days later she died while undergoing treatment, following which the body was later shifted from the hospital to the crematorium for final rites.

The family members of the woman told the police that the woman was wearing a diamond studded ring and jewellery when she was brought to the hospital. However, when asked about the ornaments following her death, the hospital authorities denied the woman was wearing anything.

The police booked a case and began investigations.