JGU expands full time faculty to 725

New Delhi, Sep 21 : O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has hired 165 new faculty members in the academic session 2020-2021.

With the addition of these new faculty members, JGU has 725 full time faculty members across nine schools and three research and capacity building institutes.

Their contribution as researchers, professors, and scholars will promote a vibrant culture of academic excellence in diverse range of disciplines and fields and enhance institution building at JGU.

C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University observed, “This is an incredible milestone for a young university, which will be celebrating its 11th anniversary by the end of this month. We have recruited some of the most outstanding individuals from India and around the world to be part of a vibrant intellectual community of scholars and researchers.

“Notwithstanding the COVID-19 crisis and the global pandemic, we will work towards fulfilling our institutional responsibilities and shared commitment to our students and to the larger cause of education, research and social transformation. JGU continues to maintain a faculty student ratio of 1:9, which is an impeccable achievement for the University at any point of time, but more importantly, during these most difficult and challenging times.”

JGU has made a huge commitment through these new faculty hires of 165, including 68 Academic Tutors and TRIP Fellows. This has substantially expanded its faculty and will give more opportunities for learning to the students of JGU. The decision to hire such a large number of faculty members, scholars and practitioners across different disciplines and backgrounds is a testament to JGU’s commitment to establish a world class institution of excellence in India.

Raj Kumar, while outlining the vision for the rationale of the recruitment of new faculty members said, “Within a short span of eleven years, JGU has been able to attract and retain faculty members from across the world by focusing on the five core principles: first, providing academic freedom, autonomy and independence to the faculty members; second, promoting pluralism and celebrating diversity; third, promoting collegiality and teamwork; fourth, focusing on the faculty development programmes to emphasize on knowledge creation, research, publications, and citations; and fifth, maintaining highest ethical standards in professional and personal behaviour.”

Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University observed, “JGU has sustained the process of hiring faculty members who have outstanding educational qualifications, global orientation, impeccable publication record, relevant work experience, including in the world of practice and those individuals who have a strong commitment to institution building. It is also a proud achievement for JGU that 63 per cent of its faculty members have at least one international qualifications from the leading universities of the world.”

