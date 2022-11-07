Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 WINNER is…

Mumbai: One of the most popular dance reality shows on Indian television, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has been entertaining the audience for two months now. The show’s jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. The series, which premiered on 3 September, is now sailing towards the finale.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 saw several evictions so far. The 8 contestants who walked out of the show are — Ali Asgar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Dutee Chand, Zorawar Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Ada Malik, Amruta Khanvilkar and Paras Kalnawat. After shocking double elimination last week, the dance reality show has now got its top 8 contestants who are battling hard to reach the finale and grab the trophy. They are — Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, Nishant Bhat, Niti Taylor, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaik.

Nia or Rubina to win show?

While fans are curious to know which talented dancer will win this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, buzz has it that either Rubina or Nia will take home the trophy considering their massive fan base. It is to be noted that they have been receiving immense appreciation from the viewers for experimenting with different genres and excelling in them effortlessly.

And also, netizens believe that Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik might win the show because they are the faces of the Colors channel. However, we will have to wait till the finale episode to see which contestant will make it to the winner’s list of JDJ.

Who do you think will win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? Comment below.