Jharkhand: 3 hit by train while taking selfies, one dead

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 17th October 2022 3:51 pm IST
Representative image

Ranchi: Three young friends were hit by a goods train while they were taking selfies on a railway bridge in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, resulting in the death of one person on the spot, while the two others were critically injured.

The three, identified as Nasir Ansari, Firdous Ansari and Rizwan Ansari, were taking selfies on the Gala river railway bridge on Sunday evening.

While Nasir fell under the bridge and died on the spot, the two others were taken by family members to Latehar’s Sadar Hospital.

