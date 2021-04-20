Jharkhand announces lockdown from April 22 to 29, essential services exempted

Ranchi: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a lockdown in the state from April 22 to April 29 with some exemptions.

During the lockdown, essential services will continue.

Religious places will remain open but a gathering of devotees will not be allowed.

According to the state government’s order, agricultural, construction, industrial, and mining activities will be permitted during the lockdown.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren appealed to the people to follow lockdown rules. The period will be observed as ‘Swasthya Suraksha Saptah’ (Health Safety Week).

“It is absolutely necessary to break the chain of growing corona infection in the state. Therefore, a decision has been taken for ‘Swasthya Suraksha Saptah’ in the state. This will be applicable from 6 am on April 22 to 6 am on April 29. Appeal to all of you, please follow the rules strictly. Stay alert, stay safe,” he said in a tweet.

राज्य में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण की Chain को तोड़ना नितांत आवश्यक है। इसलिए राज्य में 'स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा सप्ताह' हेतु निर्णय लिया गया है। यह 22 अप्रैल सुबह 6 बजे से 29 अप्रैल सुबह 6 बजे तक लागू होगा। आप सभी से अपील है कृपया नियमों का कड़ाई से पालन करें।



सर्तक रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/jMBGQ35SU5 — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 20, 2021

All offices except some notified/identified central, state, and private sector offices will remain closed. Gathering of more than five people have also been barred throughout the state.

Jharkhand reported 3,992 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday.