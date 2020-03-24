Jharkhand assembly passes resolution against NRC

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed a resolution that the NRC will not be implemented in the state and the NPR exercise should be carried out using the 2010 format, joining a number of other states where such resolutions were passed earlier.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam and passed by the House without discussion, amid a protest by BJP members, before it was adjourned sine die in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Jharkhand legislature joins the list of the assemblies such as those of Puducherry, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana and Delhi in passing resolutions either against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or the National Population Register (NPR).

The resolution, which was the last business of the day, was moved in the afternoon amidst vociferous protest by BJP members, who trooped into the well of the House.

It was passed by voice vote before the House was adjourned sine die.

Source: PTI

