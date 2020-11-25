Jharkhand BJP demands criminal case against Lalu Yadav for making a call in judicial custody

Ranchi, Nov 25 : The Jharkhand BJP has demanded that a criminal case be lodged against former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Yadav for making a call during judicial custody.

“The court should take cognisance of the Lalu Yadav matter. He (Lalu Yadav) should be shifted from Ranchi. Lalu Yadav made a call to a Bihar legislator and lured him to remain absent during the Bihar assembly speaker election. It is matter of horse-trading,” said former Chief Minister and BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi to reporters.

He demanded that an FIR be lodged against him for violating the jail manual.

He also targeted the Jharkhand govt. “The law and order situation is not good in the state. A convicted person is allowed to speak to other people outside jsil on mobile phone while serving a jail term,” said Marandi. Taking a dig at the Hemant Soren government he said, “It will be better if the state govt sends Lalu Yadav to Bihar”

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi released an audio in which Lalu Yadav was luring a BJP legislator Lalan Paswan to be absent from the Speaker election on Wednesday.

The jail administration in Ranchi is tight-lipped over the issue.

According to sources in the prison administration three sevadars have been appointed for Lalu Yadav in the prison and one of them is a RJD leader who uses his mobile for making calls.

It was an open secret during elections that Lalu Yadav used to give guidelines to his son Tejashwi Yadav during Bihar assembly polls.

Lalu Yadav is serving a jail term after convicted in four fodder scam cases upto 14 years jail. For health reasons he was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Ranchi for treatment. Due to Coronavirtus he was shifted to the bungalow of the RIMS director.

A PIL has also been filed in Jharkhand High Court regarding his freedom enjoyed in director bungalow.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.