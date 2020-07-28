Jharkhand blames Bihar, Bengal for rise in corona cases

Ranchi, July 28 : Jharkhand is witnessing an increase in the number of coronavirus cases due to neighbouring states of Bihar and West Bengal, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni pointed out that 65 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand had link either to Bihar or West Bengal.

“People suffering from coronavirus are coming to Jharkhand from Bihar due to better treatment here. As many as 65 per cent of corona patients have come from Bihar and West Bengal, or their family members have arrived from these two states” he added.

Jharkhand has recorded over 8,800 coronavirus cases, with total death toll of 94. Of the active cases, 32 patients are on oxygen support while 22 are on ventilator support.

According to Kulkarni, more labs would become functional this week in the state while private labs have been also given approval to conduct various tests.

The officer said that 6,922 normal isolation bed had been arranged for, of which 2,411 are dedicated Covid beds. In case of an emergency, 93 rooms would be made available in hotels.

The Health Secretary said that 270 ventilators are available in Jharkhand. He said that dedicated Covid-19 hospitals had 1,154 beds, of which 373 have oxygen support and 204 ventilator support.

He said that plans have been put in place to build a 500-bed facility at Khelgaon, Ranchi.

According to Disaster Management Department Secretary Amitabh Kaushal, 8.14 lakh people have returned to the state, of which 5.44 lakh are migrant workers. He said that quarantine zones total 1,072, of which 705 are operational.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.