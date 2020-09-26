Jharkhand CM approves CBI probe into Rameshwar Murmu’s murder

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 26th September 2020 7:26 pm IST
Jharkhand CM approves CBI probe into Rameshwar Murmu's murder

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday approved the proposal for a CBI investigation into the murder of a descendant of the martyr Siddho-Kanho, Rameshwar Murmu who was killed on June 12, Chief Minister’s Office said.

According to CMO, there was a demand from several social and political organisations to investigate the killing of Murmu by the CBI.

In this regard, a proposal has been sent by the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand, Ranchi for approval of the Chief Minister for CBI investigation into the incident.

This incident is registered under section 302 in Barhait police station.
The body of Rameshwar Murmu was found in a field in Manjhi Tola of Bhognadih.

Source: ANI

READ:  K'taka farmers protest changing APMC, land reform laws
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 26th September 2020 7:26 pm IST
Back to top button