Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condoles Amar Singh’s death

Posted By Qayam Published: 2nd August 2020 10:13 am IST
Hemant soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

Soren prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to Singh’s family members.

BJP’s legislature party leader Babulal Marandi said Singh’s death was an irreparable loss not only for Uttar Pradesh but also for the entire country.

Rajya Sabha member and the saffron party’s state unit president Deepak Prakash and other leaders also condoled Singh’s death.

Singh (64) died on Saturday while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

Source: PTI
