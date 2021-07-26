Jharkhand Cong MLA claims he was offered 1Cr to topple Soren-led govt

Ranchi: CongressMember of legislative assembly from Jharkhand’s Kolebira, Naman Bixal Kongari on Sunday claimed he was offered Rs 1 crore and a ministerial berth to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD government led by chief minister Hemant Soren.

Kongari said that at least three people approached him with the offer, around half a dozen times, saying that they were doing this for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Once, they offered me more than Rs 1 crore in cash. I immediately informed CLP leader Alamgir Alam and Congress Jharkhand in charge RPN Singh. I also informed Chief Minister Hemant Soren Ji about it,” the MLA said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

In the report, Kongari further claimed: “They had approached me stating that apart from the money, I will get a ministerial post and support for all our agendas related to minority and tribal affairs.”

Earlier on Saturday, three people have been arrested by the Jharkhand Police on charges of an alleged conspiracy to topple the coalition government in the state. Kongari did not confirm if the three who were arrested were the same people who approached him.