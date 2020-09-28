Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto tests COVID positive

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 28th September 2020 6:09 pm IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

“Dear friends, my report for COVID-19 has come out positive. I have been admitted to RIMS for treatment,” he said in a tweet.

The minister also appealed to all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Jharkhand reported 974 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 79,909, while the death toll mounted to 679 with nine more fatalities.

