Jharkhand farmer commits suicide due to ‘financial’ distress

Gumla: A farmer in Gumla allegedly committed suicide due to “financial” distress.

“The deceased’s wife told us that he had no debt but was under mental stress, reason will be investigated. The family will be provided every possible assistance,” S Ranjan, District Commissioner told reporters here.

Devanti Devi, wife of deceased Digvijay Kumar said that her husband was worried about the children.

“He always worked very hard but that was not enough. He wanted to do something for his children. We have a financial problem. Even we are not getting ration for the past one year,” she said.