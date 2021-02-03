Jharkhand frontline worker dies two days after Covid jab

Ranchi, Feb 3 : A hospital sanitation staffer in the Jharkand capital died two days after a coronavirus vaccination, but doctors held the cause of death to be a heart attack.

Mannu Pahan, 45, who was working as sweeper in Medanta hospital, had taken coronavirus vaccination on February 1. He fell sick on Tuesday evening and was admitted in the hospital, where he died the same night.

Sadar hospital, Civil Surgeon Vijar Bihari investigated the matter on Wednesday.

“It seems a cardiac arrest issue. The exact reason will be known after the post-mortem report” he told reporters.

On Monday, a total 151 people were vaccinated at the Medanta hospital. Nine other people were given vaccination from same vial from which Pahan was given, and all are well.

According to a Medanta hospital official, Pahan had worked on Monday and Tuesday after taking vaccination, and then gone back to his home. He suddenly fell at his home and was brought to hospital for treatment where he died.

