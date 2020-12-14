Jharkhand Gov expresses concernover rape cases in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 14 : Jharkhand Governor Draupdi Murmu has expressed concern over rising rape cases in the state.

Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) M.V. Rao met the Governor at Raj Bhawan on Monday. According to sources in Raj Bhawan, Murmu expressed concerned over the rape cases during the meeting.

She is learnt to have asked the DGP to ensure a fear-free environment in the state so that people feel safe in the state. She was also given details about gang rape of a woman in Dumka district last week who was assaulted by 17 people in the presence of her husband when they were returning home from a fare.

The DGP said that one person has been arrested in the Dumka gang rape case. The Governor asked to expedite such cases in the state.

A BJP delegation last week had met and demanded immediate action against the accused in the Dumka gang rape case.

Source: IANS

