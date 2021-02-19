Jharkhand HC turns down Lalu Prasad’s bail plea

Ranchi, Feb 19 : The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the bail petition of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad.

Turning down the plea, Justice Apresh Kumar Singh ruled that two months are left to complete half of the jail sentence and bail could be granted only after that.

The CBI, while opposing the bail, had said that a period of two months and seven days are left for completion of half the jail sentence.

After the plea rejected, Lalu Prasad’s lawyer claimed that two month jail period has not been counted, adding that Prasad had been in judicial custody for one month in 1997 and one month in 2001 which have not been counted.

A fresh bail petition will be filed after two months, the lawyer added.

Lalu Prasad had filed a bail petition in the Dumka treasury fraudulent withdrawal case, in which he was sentenced to seven years jail.

The RJD supremo was convicted and sentenced to jail in four cases. He has already got bail in the other three cases.

