Jharkhand man lynched to death on suspicion of stealing goat

RANCHI: In a gruesome incident, a 26-year-old man Subhan Ansari was reportedly lynched to death and another was seriously injured on Monday after villagers thrashed them for allegedly stealing goats.

According to reports, the incident took place in Kathikund village in Dumka, Jharkhand.

Initial investigations revealed that the villagers thrashed the two persons with sticks after they were informed by neighbours that the men were stealing goats, the SP said.

Of the two, Subhan died on the way to hospital while another injured person identified as Dulal Mirdha, 22 was admitted to a facility in Dumka in serious condition.

The police said a FIR against both the mob and the suspected thieves has been filed and the process of identifying the accused and the victims is on.

According to NDTV reports, the villagers claimed to have spotted the two men butchering a goat outside the village. They woke up after hearing the bleating of the goat.

They allegedly dragged Subhan along with his friend into the village and tied them to a tree with ropes following which they were thrashed mercilessly and wounded badly.

By the time the police reached the spot, they were badly bleeding. The police rush them to he hospital but Subhan Ansari died.

“[They] thrashed them badly leading to the death of one of them while the other person has also received serious injuries,” said Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra.

This is not the first case of mob lynching this year.

In April, two brothers who had recently been released from prison amid the COVID-19 outbreak were beaten to death allegedly over a “village enmity”. The reported incident took place in Baksa district of Assam.

Source: With inputs from PTI

