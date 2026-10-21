Jharkhand: Missionary school principal shot, condition critical

Khunti: Father Benedict Barla, principal of RC Boys Middle School in Jharkhand’s Khunti district and associated with St. Michael’s Cathedral, was shot by unidentified assailants on Wednesday, October 21.

He sustained serious injuries and was referred to Ranchi for further treatment after receiving first aid at a local hospital. Father Barla was found lying on the school premises in a pool of blood around 8:30 am on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, he had been present in the school office the previous night. However, it remains unclear whether the attack took place during the night or in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was immediately rushed to Khunti Sadar Hospital, where doctors provided first aid. Given his critical condition, he was referred to Ranchi. He was subsequently admitted to Pulse Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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Police launch probe

After receiving information about the incident, the Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP), the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and other police personnel reached the spot.

A police team inspected the school premises and collected information as part of the preliminary investigation. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the police have launched an investigation to establish the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.

Investigators are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the school’s surrounding areas and roads leading to the premises. The footage is expected to help identify the suspects and establish their movements before and after the incident.

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The motive behind the attack on Father Barla and the identities of the assailants remain unknown. Police are investigating the case from all possible angles and collecting evidence to identify and arrest those involved.

In a separate incident earlier this year, on January 8, two Roman Catholic priests were killed and another was injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Khunti district.

The accident occurred on the Ranchi-Simdega Main Road. The deceased were identified as Father Sushil Praveen Tiru and Father Sunil Bhengra, both residents of Dodma.