Jharkhand reports 17th coronavirus death

Ranchi: An old woman, who was admitted for heart-related issues at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) and had tested Covid-19 positive, died on Monday, taking the coronavirus toll in the state to 17.

Of the 2,382 Covid-19 cases, 559 are active. The state has reported 75.84 per cent recovery rate, as per the Health Department data.

Of the total coronavirus cases, 1,950 were migrant labourers returning from the various coronavirus hotspots in the country, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Source: IANS