Jharkhand reports 17th coronavirus death

By Neha Published: June 29, 2020, 6:24 pm IST
Coronavirus deaths in India
Representational Photo

Ranchi: An old woman, who was admitted for heart-related issues at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) and had tested Covid-19 positive, died on Monday, taking the coronavirus toll in the state to 17.

Of the 2,382 Covid-19 cases, 559 are active. The state has reported 75.84 per cent recovery rate, as per the Health Department data.

Of the total coronavirus cases, 1,950 were migrant labourers returning from the various coronavirus hotspots in the country, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close