Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein: 14ft high Jhumka installed

In the noted Hindi movie Mera Saaya (1966), Sadhana had performed an attractive dance singing the song Bareily ke Bazaar Mein Jhumka Gira ray”

In order to commemmorate it, a “Jhumka” of 14 feet high has been erected in Bareily at Naitonal Highway number 24.

It is hoped that this “Jhumka” will be of utmost importance to the tourists. This song was rendered by Asha Bhonsle.

Unveiling the “Jhumka” Union Minister and M.P of Bareily told that the tourists who visit this town will be able to associate this “Jhumka” with the song.

It may be mentioned that while addressing a rally at Bareily, P.M. Modi had also made a reference to this song and said that he did not visit this town earlier but heard this song.

Mr. Santosh Ganuguwar recalled that Congress leader, Mr. Ghulam Nabi Azad used to ask him wheter the “Jhumka” was found or not? Mr. Ganguwar told that the “Jhumka” has now been traced out.