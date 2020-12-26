Jibe on Revanth Reddy, VHR apprehends threat to his life

Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao today apprehended threat to his life. He said that he was receiving threat calls from different people after he openly opposing the candidature of some leaders of the party for the post of TPCC president.

He approached Raidurgam police and lodged a complaint with them. In his complaint, he urged the police to provide protection to him and take action against those who had made threatening calls to him.

The police has said that they had booked a case in the side and were investigating the matter