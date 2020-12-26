Jibe on Revanth Reddy, VHR apprehends threat to his life

By SM Bilal|   Published: 26th December 2020 8:11 pm IST

Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao today apprehended threat to his life. He said that he was receiving threat calls from different people after he openly opposing the candidature of some leaders of the party for the post of TPCC president.

He approached Raidurgam police and lodged a complaint with them. In his complaint, he urged the police to provide protection to him and take action against those who had made threatening calls to him.

The police has said that they had booked a case in the side and were investigating the matter

READ:  Get ready to train youth for recruitment drive: DGP
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Published: 26th December 2020 8:11 pm IST
Back to top button