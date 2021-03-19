Jignesh Mevani evicted from Gujarat assembly for demanding cop’s arrest

Gandhinagar: Independent MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, was evicted from the Gujarat Assembly on Friday following heated verbal exchanges that took place regarding the arrest of a cop in connection with the murder of a Dalit activist.

Mevani was demanding answers from the state home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja for the murder of a Dalit RTI activist named Amrabhai Boricha (50), who was allegedly killed by a Kshatriya mob in the presence of a local police sub-inspector in a Bhavnagar district village on March 2.

Earlier too, Mevani asked why the sub-inspector had not been arrested yet. He was suspended for raising the same issue in the Gujarat Assembly. Addressing the press, Mevani stated that he would fight for the PSI’s arrest from outside the assembly and ensure that he would be brought to justice.

Additionally, there were also walkouts by Congress MLAs from the Assembly following heat exchanges with BJP MLAs regarding the law and order condition in Gujarat.