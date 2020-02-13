JIH hopes AAP govt will pass resolution against CAA

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Hailing the Delhi Assembly election results, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Wednesday said it is hopeful that the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will pass a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

JIH president Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said: “The election results indicate that the people of India have rejected the CAA and the NRC. The government must withdraw it immediately and unconditionally. We hope the Delhi CM will ensure the passing of a resolution against the CAA and stop the process of NPR.”

Hussaini said: “Politics of hate and polarisation has been defeated in a big way. The whole of India is thankful to the voters of Delhi for teaching a big lesson to the politicians who peddled hate and bigotry. The voters of Delhi have proved that “India can change”.”

The JIH also hit out at the Election Commission for being unable to check violations and effectively implement the Model Code of Conduct. The JIH said that all possible methods to polarise the electorate on communal lines were used by the politicians.

“This has been possibly the worst election in the history of independent India in terms of the practice of hate speeches, inflammatory slogans and open practice of communalism and polarisation,” said Hussaini.

“We hope that the people of India will learn a lesson from the Delhi elections and defeat those whose politics revolve around division, who promote hatred against the minorities and raise violent slogans,” he said.