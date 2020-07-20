JIH hosts Interactive Session on Covid-19

covid-19

Hyderabad: PR Department of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Hyderabad hosted an interactive session on Covid-19 entitled ‘COVID-19 a wakeup call; Repent and return to our Creator’ on Sunday, 19th July 2020 5 pm to 7 pm, through Zoom meeting.

Persons from all walks of life including, doctors, advocates, lawyers, NGO’s, professor, lecturers, business women, and others attended the meeting and shared their thoughts on the theme of the session.

Dr. Maryam from Osmania Hospital suggested ways to take precautions against the spread of Covid-19. Doctors also prescribed relevant medicines.

Architect Asfiya briefed about Covid-19 citing Quranic verses related to the pandemics.

Teacher Mrs. Shaista Nadeem quoted ahadees related to the current situation.

Dr. Asma Zarzari, vice president JIH ladies wing delivered the inaugural address, stressing that Covid19 has proved the world to be clueless & helpless. She added that as a believer we need to be God conscious & not the Corona conscious, because He is our Guardian & Protector and He only can eradicate this pandemic.

Dr. Rafia, a gynaecologist, shed light on gratitude, trust, patience & repentance towards God & urged the audience to return to Allah & seek His refuge.

Meeting concluded with remarks from Dr. Sameena Faheem Hashmi. She said, Jamaat e Islami Hind is a unique platform where people from all walks of life are invited on one platform to share their thoughts and opinions on the relevant topics. The objective of such gatherings is to make ummah a fraternity & a family.

The meeting was convened by the general secretary of JIH Hyderabad Mrs. Khadeeja Mahveen. Mrs. Arshia Mudassir, PR secretary delivered vote of thanks.

