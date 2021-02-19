JIH launches campaign to create awareness about importance of family system

Hyderabad: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) launched a countrywide campaign, “Strong Family Strong Society” to create awareness about the importance of the family system.

The campaign will continue from February 19 to 28. It aims is to strengthen the family system that was reportedly disturbed due to coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Times of India reported.

President of the JIH women’s wing, Asiya Tasneem said that the case of domestic violence increased to 10-year high level. She also said that the divorce rate also increased enormously.

In order to make the campaign popular, letters will be sent to community leaders, mosques’ imams, and other religious leaders.

Some of the persons believe that live-in relationships, homosexuality, and other similar trends pose danger to society.