Jihadists, mercenaries from third countries fighting Ukraine war: Putin

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that in Ukraine, the appearance of mercenaries from third countries and even jihadists are increasingly being recorded.

The press service of the Kremlin said in a statement quoting Putin, “We fix the appearance of mercenaries from third countries, including from Albania and Croatia, Kosovo militants and even jihadists with experience of military operations in Syria,” RT reported.

Putin told German Chancellor Scholz that Ukrainian nationalists are using people, including foreigners, as human shields.

The special services of Great Britain and the United States using Polish territory are sending militants to Ukraine, as per the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

“Information coming to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service indicates that the US and British intelligence services in recent weeks have de facto turned the territory of Poland into a ‘logistics hub’ used to supply weapons and transport militants to Ukraine, including from the Middle East,” the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) press bureau said.

SVR stated that the intelligence of the NATO countries supplies the Security Service of Ukraine or SBU with information about the Russian Armed Forces, RT reported.

“Together with the Americans, the functioning of the Polish logistics hub is also provided by representatives of the intelligence agencies of Great Britain, Canada and a number of other NATO countries. They maintain direct contacts with representatives of the SBU and the main intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, supplying them, among other things, with intelligence information about the plans and movements of the Russian armed forces,” a statement from the Russian intelligence said.