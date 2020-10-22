Jio launches made-in-India JioPages browser

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has launched its made-in-India browser JioPages, which replaces the existing Jio Browser. Telecom giant says that the new browser focuses on data privacy and gives users full control of their information.

JioPages web browser is based on Chromium Blink. It provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best-in-class webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection, Jio said in a statement.

JioPages browsers support eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

Jio claims that JioPages is better than a conventional browser when it comes to performance. The JioPages web browser is currently available for download on the Google Play Store.

Here’s a look at the key features of JioPages browser:

1. Personalized Home Screen in JioPages

Users have the option of setting any of the leading search engines in the market such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo, or Duck Duck Go, as their default search engine. They could also pin the links of their favourite websites on the home screen for quick and easy access.

2. Personalized theme in JioPages

Users could choose from three themes – System Default, Light and Dark. They could switch to ‘Dark mode’ for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night.

3. Personalized Content

The content feed is customized to suit the user’s preference in terms of language, topic and region. In addition to this, JioPages sends notifications only on topics that are either important or of interest to the user.

4. Regional Content

The browser supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users also have the option of customizing the content feed according to their preferred state. Upon selecting a state, the popular sites of the state start appearing on the screen.

5. Advanced Download Manager

The browser automatically categorizes downloads according to the file type, i.e. Image, Video, Document or Pages. This makes file management easier for the user.

6. Incognito Mode in JioPages

The Incognito mode enables private browsing by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system. On JioPages, the user has the option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the Incognito mode.

7. Ad Blocker

The browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide the user with a seamless browsing experience.

JioPages is available at Google PlayStore