JioMart app crosses 10 lakh downloads on Google Play Store

Mumbai: Within just a few days of its launch, the JioMart app has crossed the 10 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store.

The app is present in both Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

JioMart app is also one of the top 3 apps in the ‘Shopping’ category on Google Play Store, as per App Annie and is ranked second in Apple App store and third in the shopping category.

The mobile generation who find the ease of access through the app-based interface can now enjoy the convenience of placing orders through the JioMart app interface available for both Android and iOS devices.

Consumers who use both the app and the portal interface on different devices can seamlessly migrate between the platforms.

The beta platform jiomart.com was launched simultaneously in nearly 200 cities and towns across the country towards the end of March.

JioMart has continuously been adding new products, features, brands and varieties each day, offering a whole unique experience and a massive bouquet of choices to its customers every time they shop.

The smell of products now includes a wide range of personal care products, home and kitchen care products, puja needs, shoe care, baby care products, branded foods, among others.

With its Smart store price promise, JioMart offers attractive prices on essentials with a minimum 5 per cent discount on all products.

During the recent AGM of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had said that JioMart is now taking over2.5 lakh daily orders from across the country and the number is rising very fast with every single day.

On the expansion plan of JioMart, Ambani said: “JioMart is now focused on scaling its geographical reach and delivery capabilities.

JioMart is obsessed with providing convenience and superior shopping experience to consumers. In addition to grocery, we will expand JioMart to cover electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare in the days ahead. In the coming years, we will cover many more cities, serve many more customers across India, and expand to many more categories.”

Source: IANS