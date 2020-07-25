JioMart may impact business of supermarkets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The business of supermarkets in Hyderabad may get affected due to the launch of a new online platform, JioMart.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, people are reluctant to step out of their houses. Many are opting for online services.

In such a scenario, people are searching for platforms that not only offer discounts but also provide home delivery service.

Opportunities for Kirana shops

On the other hand, JioMart creates opportunities for Kirana shops and small merchants to sell their products online.

As kirana stores lose market share, a tie up with the platform may be a potential solution and could be beneficial for the viability of the stores.

Impact on supermarkets in Hyderabad

The platform offers products with huge discounts along with free home delivery services.

The beta platform jiomart.com was launched simultaneously in nearly 200 cities and towns across the country.

As the service is available in the city, it may impact on the sales of supermarkets in Hyderabad.

JioMart app crosses 10 lakh downloads

Meanwhile, the JioMart app has crossed the 10 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store.

The app is present in both Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

JioMart app is also one of the top 3 apps in the ‘Shopping’ category on Google Play Store, as per App Annie and is ranked second in Apple App store and third in the shopping category.

With its Smart store price promise JioMart offers attractive prices on essentials with a minimum 5 per cent discount on all products.

During the recent AGM of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had said that JioMart is now taking over2.5 lakh daily orders from across the country and the number is rising very fast with every single day.