JioPhone Next: Powerful battery, expandable storage and more

New Delhi: Telecom giant Jio and Google have announced the availability of their much-anticipated JioPhone Next from Diwali in India, with an entry price of Rs 1,999 (with several EMI options) and Rs 6,499 if paid upfront.

The 5.45-inch JioPhone Next that houses Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android, will have a multi-touch HD+ screen, a 13MP camera at the rear and an 8MP front camera.

JioPhone Next Camera

The device with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will offer Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512 GB.

It will house Qualcomm Snapdragon chip called QM-215 (quad-core up to 1.3 Ghz).

There will be a 3,500mAh battery and 2 Dual-SIM Nano slots, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device will offer easy access and consume content in 10 languages.

JioPhone Next claims to delivers great photos and videos in low-light situations to HDR Mode that brings out wider colour and dynamic range in images.

“The JioPhone Next is a potential market disruptor that will further foster the digital transformation in India, moving over 300 million consumers from the legacy 2G networks to more efficient and better 4G networks,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The device integrates India-themed Snapchat Lenses directly into Camera Go, the phone’s camera app, which will create a more delightful and innovative photo-taking experience for users.

With Google Play Protect built in, it has Google’s world-class security and malware protection.

With the Google Play Store, users will have access to millions of apps that people across the world use and enjoy.